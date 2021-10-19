Armenia has no obligation to hand over mine maps: Armenia responds to Azerbaijan’s claims at UN Court

Armenia has no obligation under international law to hand over mine maps to Azerbaijan in the aftermath of an armed conflict, Mr. Sean Murphy, representing Armenia, said at the hearing on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Azerbaijan in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia).

Moreover, he said, there is no evidence of the Armenian government not releasing maps.

“Azerbaijan has pointed to no Armenian laws, no Armenian regulations, no directives, no statements by Armenian government officials indicating such a desire defect,” Mr. Murphy aid.

“Azerbaijan has not pointed to no reports by NGOs, by the media identifying such a desire defect. By contrast, there is ample evidence before you that the military situation in the geographic area at issue remain active, such, therefore, that Armenia’s reason for not releasing certain maps concerns the effect it would have on military defense,” he added.

Moreover, Mr, Murphy added, Armenia has already handed over maps to Azerbaijan, the accuracy of which has been attested to by the US Government, and Armenia is fully prepared to meet with Azerbaijan to hand over additional maps unrelated to military affairs.