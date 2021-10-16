PoliticsTop

Harav village in Artsakh not under shelling – Defense Army

The Defense Army of the Artsakh Republic has refuted the reports claiming that the positions adjacent to the village of Harav in Artsakh are under shelling.

The reports on social media do not correspond to reality, the Ministry said.

