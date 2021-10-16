Home | All news | Politics | Harav village in Artsakh not under shelling – Defense Army PoliticsTop Harav village in Artsakh not under shelling – Defense Army Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 16, 2021, 00:25 Less than a minute The Defense Army of the Artsakh Republic has refuted the reports claiming that the positions adjacent to the village of Harav in Artsakh are under shelling. The reports on social media do not correspond to reality, the Ministry said. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 16, 2021, 00:25 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print