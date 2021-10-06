Ambassador Vigen Chitechyan dies aged 80

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia Vigen Chitechyan has died at the age of 80, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

From the first years of the independence of the Republic of Armenia Vigen Chitechyan held high state posts, making a great contribution to the building of the Armenian statehood.

Through his many years of activity and rich experience, he has made a significant contribution to the development of the foreign policy of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Armenia.

Vigen Chitechyan was Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister between 1990-1991, and served as Secretary of State in 1991-1993. Between 1993 and 1995 he was the Deputy Prime Minister.

Between 1995 and 2018 he served as Armenia’s Ambassador to France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Monaco, Andorra and the Vatican, and as Armenia’s Permanent representative to NATO and EU.