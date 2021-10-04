Parts of columned palace of ancient Armenian Artashat capital unearthed

Part of an ancient colonnade has been unearthed during excavations in Pokr Vedi community in Ararat province, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.

The excavations were carried out by the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences.

According to the head of the exhibition Mkrtich Zardaryan, the finding is part of one of the structures of Armenia’s historic capital of Artashat.

“Anchors of four pillars were found, traces of the remaining pillars are still under the ground. According to the expedition, the structure has several cultural layers, which date back to the pagan period, 2-1centuries BC and 1-2 centuries AD, and after a complete study it will be possible to museum it, creating an unprecedented tourism destination in Armenia by setting up infrastructure in the community,” the head of exhibition said.

Artashat was founded by Armenian King Artashes I in189-188 BC on 12 hills. Archaeological excavations began during the Soviet era and continued intermittently during the years of independence. During that time, the remains of baths, mosaics, coins, elements of various structures have been found. Some of the findings have been studied, the rest is still being studied by both local and foreign specialists.