Armenian President congratulates Ardem Patapoutian on winning the Nobel Prize in Medicine

President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Armenian scientist Ardem Patapoutian on winning the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology. The message reads:

“Dear Mr. Ardem Patapoutian,

Dear compatriot,

I was delighted to know that you and your colleague, Dr. David Julius, have been awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology.

As the President of the Republic of Armenia, I am very happy for your great success, which, I think, we all consider one of the greatest achievements of our nation.

At the same time, as a former scientist, I deeply understand the weight of your efforts and hard work, due to which, combined with your great talent, the world science has been enriched with one more achievement.

Congratulating and sending you warm wishes, I expect, dear Artem, to host you in Armenia in the near future.”

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian received the Nobel Prize for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.

The two US-based scientists received the accolade for describing the mechanics of how humans perceive temperature and pressure through nerve impulses.