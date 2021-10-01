Last farewell for Hayko

Family, friends and public flocked to Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall to bid last farewell to singer and composer, Honored Artist of Armenia Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan).

A requiem service for the artist was held at St. Hovhannes Church in Yerevan.

Hayko passed away on September 29 at the age of 48. He had been receiving treatment in one of the hospitals in Yerevan since September 21 after contracting Covid-19.

The musician’s works – songs and soundtracks – played in Yerevan Metro throughout the day. His music could also be heard in the Republic Square in the evening.

In 2007 Hayko represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Anytime You Need.

He has written music for a number of films including Do Not Be Afraid, The Killed Dove, The Diary of a Cross-Stealer and others.

He was named Composer of the Year in 2007, 2010 and 2011.