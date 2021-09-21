SocietyTop

Cairo Tower lights up in colors of Armenian flag

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 21, 2021, 23:45
Less than a minute

The Cairo Tower lit up in the colors of the flag of Armenia on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence, the Armenian National Committee of Egypt reports.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 21, 2021, 23:45
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button