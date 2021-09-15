Azerbaijan’s policy obviously provocative, Armenia’s Security Council Secretary tells CSTO

Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan addressed a joint meeting of CSTO Foreign Ministers, Defense Ministers and Secretaries of the Security Council in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today briefed the participants of the joint meeting of CSTO Foreign Ministers, Defense Ministers and Secretaries of the Security Council in Dushanbe on the current realities in the Caucasus region

He drew special attention to the latest developments in the Artsakh issue. The Secretary noted that Azerbaijan continues to demonstrate a non-constructive approach, among other things, and to this day refuses to return Armenian prisoners of war, hostages or other detainees, ignoring its own commitments.

Referring to the policy pursued by Azerbaijan, the Secretary of the Security Council stressed that this policy is obviously provocative, pointing to the incursion of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces into the territory of CSTO member Armenia on May 12, expressing hope that the condemnation of any encroachment on the sovereign territory of a state and the common position of the CSTO member states on the issue will have a sobering effect.

Armen Grigoryan noted that despite these difficulties the Artsakh issue is waiting for its political solution. In this context he attached importance to the resumption of the peace process in the Minsk Group co-chairmanship format. He voice d hope that the CSTO member states would support the efforts of the Co-Chairs.

Touching upon Armenia’s priorities during the forthcoming presidency in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Armen Grigoryan said that Armenia attaches importance to developing approaches on agendas of international and regional importance agreed upon by the CSTO member states, which will take into account the interests of the member states approaches agreed upon by international and regional agendas of CSTO importance, which will take into account the interests of member states.

In particular, the Secretary emphasized the importance of modernizing the crisis management mechanisms and strengthening the preventive potential of the latter.