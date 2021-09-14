Slovak Foreign Minister pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

On an official visit to Armenia, the Foreign Minister of Slovakia Ivan Korčok visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

The Slovak Foreign Minister paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries held a meeting in Yerevan this morning.

Within the framework of the official visit, Ivan Korčok will have meetings with President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan