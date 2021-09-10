Lebanese Armenian George Boujikian appointed Industry Minister

Lebanese Armenian George Boujikian representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation has been appointed Lebanon’s Industry Minister, The National reports.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati formed a government of 24 ministers on Friday, exactly one year after his predecessor Hassan Diab resigned in the wake of a deadly blast at Beirut port

The cabinet includes 12 Christians and 12 Muslims in line with Lebanon’s sectarian politics. The Prime Minister is always Sunni Muslim, the President Christian Maronite, and the Parliament Speaker Shiite Muslim. There is only one woman among the ministers.

Born in 1950, George Boujikian holds a bachelor’s degree in law and political science from the Lebanese University, according to the NNA. He worked as a journalist for MBC FM Radio in London and Lebanese television channel LBC. He was awarded the title of Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Organisation.