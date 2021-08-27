U.S. Ambassador announces additional $192,000 funding for preservation of Armenia’s Sanahin Monastery

U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy traveled to Lori and Tavush provinces August 24-26. Her agenda included visits to several sites supported by U.S. government assistance. Ambassador Tracy welcomed the opportunity to speak with local officials outside Yerevan, to meet with local assistance partners, and to hear from Armenian communities beyond the capital. “Yerevan as the capital is extremely important, but Armenia is much more than one city. We are proud of our partnerships with the Armenian government and the people of Armenia. Travel outside Yerevan is a great way to maintain ties, make new contacts, deepen our appreciation of Armenia’s rich history and culture and improve our understanding of the challenges Armenians are facing today,” she said.

On her way to Lori, Ambassador Tracy stopped in Tavush to meet with the newly appointed governor Hayk Ghalumyan and to visit a USAID-supported agricultural business in Achajur.

While in Lori, Ambassador Tracy, joined by Lori province Governor Aram Khachatryan and Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport Karen Trchunyan, visited the Sanahin monastery and announced an award of $192,000 – through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation – to complete the preservation of the eastern part of the Sanahin monastery complex (Sepulcher of Zakharidi Princes and Sepulcher of Argutinski-Dolgoruki Princes). In 2019, the U.S. Embassy provided an initial $100,000 to the restoration and preservation of three separate monuments in the Sanahin monastery complex (St. Hakop Church, Memorial-khachkar of Grigor Tuteordi, and St. Harutyun Church).

In Dsegh, she toured the HovhannesToumanyan house museum. Ambassador Tracy was pleased to learn about the life and works of this remarkable writer.

Ambassador Tracy also visited Alaverdi where she visited a USAID-supported milk processing unit. She met with community social workers and vulnerable families in Tumanyan and with young people in Margahovit.