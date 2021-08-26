Destiny of Dreams: New historical novel highlights deeply ingrained fortitude and resolve of the Armenian people

Amidst chaos in Afghanistan, the Syrian refugee crisis, and increasing firefights along the Armenian-Azerbaijan border in Asia, Quiet Thunder Publishing releases a new book highlighting the deeply ingrained fortitude and resolve of the Armenian people, now scattered across the globe, PR Newswire reports.

“Destiny of Dreams: Time Is Dear” marks the first historical novel from acclaimed nonfiction author Cathy Burnham Martin. Starting in the early 1900s, past and present link within a painfully poignant, true story of an Armenian family struggling to survive extraordinary chaos and violence in the waning days of the Ottoman Empire. The haunting, new novel follows the Gulumian family, one of thousands who struggled amidst the first genocide of the 20th Century.

In telling the author’s own family story, the characters breathe life into the realities of political and social upheaval. K.C. Finn, a Readers’ Favorite reviewer says, “Author Cathy Burnham Martin is a master at storytelling, balancing the darker and more disturbing aspects of the story with hope and positivity.”

The unrest at the time eerily parallels modern-day struggles with intolerance, serving up a vital reminder of the importance of remembering even the harshest events in our history. The author adds, “I hope my labor of love puts a relatable face on man’s inhumanity to man. No culture should ever forget the painful chapters in history, or we risk repeating them in future generations.”

Indies Today notes, “The elegantly intertwined journey through time periods intersects in ways both heartbreaking and heartwarming. Two stories unified by one spirit, ‘Destiny of Dreams: Time Is Dear’ is not simply a story of strife, but it is a beautiful portrayal of faith, inner strength, and dignity.”

A choice read for history buffs, “Destiny of Dreams: Time Is Dear” provides a fast read with 276 pages in the paperback. Though some explicit descriptions and a couple of disturbing, though not graphic, violent scenes may be unsuitable for young readers, the retiring Chief Medical Officer of Concord Hospital, Dr. David Green observed the book’s cultural and sociopolitical relevance, stating that this “should be required reading for all American high school students.”