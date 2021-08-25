CultureTopVideo

Armenia’s Saro Gevorgyan becomes winner of New Wave music competition

Siranush Ghazanchyan August 25, 2021, 12:44
Armenia’s representative Saro Gevorgyan became the winner of the New Wave contest held in Sochi, Russia.

Saro received a total of 267 point during the three days of the contest.

