Home | All news | Culture | Armenia’s Saro Gevorgyan becomes winner of New Wave music competition CultureTopVideo Armenia’s Saro Gevorgyan becomes winner of New Wave music competition Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 25, 2021, 12:44 Less than a minute Armenia’s representative Saro Gevorgyan became the winner of the New Wave contest held in Sochi, Russia. Saro received a total of 267 point during the three days of the contest. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 25, 2021, 12:44 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print