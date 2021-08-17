PoliticsTop

Lavrov tells Russian trucking companies to look at Nagorno Karabakh’s transit potential

Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on Russian trucking companies to pay attention to the transit potential of Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reports.

“Active work on the restoration of infrastructure and highways is under way there, so please take a closer look at this promising territory, it will, in my opinion, have, obviously, economic benefits,” he said at a meeting with the Association of International Trucking Companies.

“It is important that the economic development of this part of our immediate neighborhood proceeds with active Russian participation,” the minister said.

