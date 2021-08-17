Lavrov tells Russian trucking companies to look at Nagorno Karabakh’s transit potential

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on Russian trucking companies to pay attention to the transit potential of Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reports.

“Active work on the restoration of infrastructure and highways is under way there, so please take a closer look at this promising territory, it will, in my opinion, have, obviously, economic benefits,” he said at a meeting with the Association of International Trucking Companies.

“It is important that the economic development of this part of our immediate neighborhood proceeds with active Russian participation,” the minister said.