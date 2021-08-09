Armenian State Revenue Committee urges to refrain from illegal import of Turkish goods

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia urges to refrain from importing goods of Turkish origin. The Committee reports frequent attempts to import Turkish goods, bypassing the government decision of June 6, 202.

The Committee urges all citizens and businesses not to spend time and resources to conceal the Turkish origin of goods and warns that in case the country of origin of the goods is unknown at the customs border, the State Revenue Committee will take actions to find out their real origin.

Until the end of the operation, the goods and vehicles will not be released, which will lead to downtime and additional financial costs.



The State Revenue Committee assures that it pursues a strict policy on the import of Turkish goods and continues to follow them, preventing their entry into the country within its competence.