New appointments made in Armenian Government

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed decrees, making appointments in the Government.

Mher Grigoryan has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

Karen Andreasyan has been appointed Minister of Justice.

Tigran Khachatryan has been appointed Minister of Finance.

Vahan Kerobyan has been Minister of Economy.

Vahram Dumanyan has been appointed Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

Andranik Piloyan has been appointed Minister of Environmental Protection.

Anahit Avanesyan has been appointed Minister of Health.