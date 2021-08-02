Home | All news | Politics | Alen Simonyan elected President of the National Assembly PoliticsTop Alen Simonyan elected President of the National Assembly Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 2, 2021, 19:11 Less than a minute The National Assembly of 8th convocation elected Civil Contract Party’s candidate Alen Simonyan as President. Seventy-one MPs participated in the secret ballot. The opposition parties did not participate in the voting. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 2, 2021, 19:11 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print