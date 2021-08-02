PoliticsTop

Alen Simonyan elected President of the National Assembly

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 2, 2021, 19:11
Less than a minute

The National Assembly of 8th convocation elected Civil Contract Party’s candidate Alen Simonyan as President.

Seventy-one MPs participated in the secret ballot.

The opposition parties did not participate in the voting.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 2, 2021, 19:11
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button