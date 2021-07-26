Artsakh villager crosses to area under Azerbaijani control, taken captive

The staff of the Human Rights Defender received an alarm about the capture of one of the residents of Machkalashen community of Martuni region, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan informs.



The fact-finding mission has revealed that the person was a resident of Machkalashen community, born in 1989, who was engaged in cattle breeding. While searching for lost animals, he crossed to the area under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.



The community authorities have informed the Russian peacekeepers about the incident. Negotiations are now underway to return the person through their mediation.



The staff of the Human Rights Defender continues the studies on the case, and will provide further information.