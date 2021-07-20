Kristy McBain MP supports Australian recognition of Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides

Kristy McBain MP has joined a growing cohort of fellow Federal parliamentarians by signing the Joint Justice Initiative’s affirmation of support, which pledged her support to Australia’s recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides.

The February 2020 launch of the Joint Justice Initiative at Australia’s Parliament House featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU), Assyrian National Council – Australia (ANC) and Australian Hellenic Council (AHC), which declares Australia’s recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides as a priority on behalf of their communities.

A former Mayor of the Bega Valley Shire, McBain entered Federal Parliament in 2020 after winning a by-election for the seat of Eden-Monaro. A lawyer by training, McBain becomes the newest member of the Joint Justice Initiative.

Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU), Haig Kayserian applauded McBain’s addition to the signatories of the Joint Justice Initiative.

“The Armenian National Committee of Australia, Assyrian National Council – Australia and the Australian Hellenic Council thank Ms. Kirsty McBain on behalf of the three communities we represent, and welcome the continued support being received by the Joint Justice Initiative,” added Kayserian.

“Over 40 Federal Parliamentarians have now signed on to express the wish of Australia for our Government to stop succumbing to threats from the Turkish dictatorship and stand up for this important issue of human rights, which impacts so many descendants of the 1915 genocides who proudly call this country home.”

The Joint Justice Initiative has so far announced the support of McBain, Senator Rachel Siewert, Susan Templeman MP, Adam Bandt MP, Tim Wilson MP, Senator Janet Rice, Steve Georganas MP, Michael Sukkar MP, Senator Louise Pratt, Warren Entsch, Joel Fitzgibbon MP, Andrew Wilkie MP, Julian Leeser MP, Michelle Rowland MP, Senator Paul Scarr, Tony Zappia MP, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, Senator Hollie Hughes, Senator Rex Patrick, Mike Freelander MP, Senator Eric Abetz, Senator Larissa Waters, Senator Pat Dodson, Jason Falinski MP, Josh Burns MP, John Alexander MP, Senator Andrew Bragg and Bob Katter MP with a promise of more announcements to come.

On 25th February 2020, over 100 Federal Australian parliamentarians, diplomats, departmental officials, political staffers, academics, media and community leaders were treated to cultural performances, food, wine and brandy, as well as the historic signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, which affirmed that the signatory public affairs representatives of the three communities were jointly committed to seeing Australia recognise the Turkish-committed Genocides against the Armenian, Greek and Assyrian citizens of the Ottoman Empire during World War I.