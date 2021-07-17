EU’s Charles Michel visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

President of the European Council Charles Michel visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Charles Michel arrived in Armenia on the eve for a two-day visit. He will meet with Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Following the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel will deliver statements to the media summarizing the talks.

The President of the European Council will also meet with the President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian.