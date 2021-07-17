Constitutional Court upholds CEC decision on election results

The Constitutional Court decided today to uphold the decision of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Armenia of June 27 on the results of the early parliamentary elections held on June 20, 2021.

The decision is final and comes into force upon publication, President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan said.

The full text of the decision will be published on the website of the Constitutional Court within three days as defined by law and will be delivered to the parties.

The election results were contested by four forces – Armenia Alliance, I Have the Honor Alliance, Zartonk and Hayots Hayrenik Parties.