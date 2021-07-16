At least 80 killed in western Germany floods, hundreds missing

The massive flooding that hit western Germany have killed at least 81 people and wiped out several houses, Deutsche Welle reports.

There are still more than 1,300 people unaccounted for in the Ahrweiler region, possibly due to mobile networks being down.

Rescue workers continue searching for missing people on Friday.

Police in Koblenz stressed that people should not go to affected areas to search for their relatives or belongings. “You put yourself in danger and, possibly, hinder the rescue measures,” police said on Twitter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged full support for the victims of some of the country’s worst flooding in decades.

Speaking during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington DC, Mrs Merkel expressed her “deepest condolences” to everyone across the region who had lost loved ones after “a day of worry and despair”.

“I fear we will only see the full extent of this tragedy in the coming days,” she said. She also pledged government support with rescue efforts and with reconstruction, saying to the German people that the government “will not leave you alone in this difficult, terrible hour”.