Baku is trying to create new sources of tension: Armenia MFA

On July 14, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a provocative advance near the Yeraskh settlement of the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which Samvel Gagik Alaverdyan, a contract soldier of the Republic of Armenia, was fatally shot by a sniper.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement, condemning the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani side on the border with Armenia.

“We extend our deepest condolences and support to the family and relatives of the killed soldier. These provocative actions, after the recent incursion of the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory-Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces, obviously prove that official Baku is trying to create new tension centers, distorting the regional peace and security.

We strongly condemn this encroachment against Armenia, which is also a gross violation of the fundamental principles of the international law.

Such steps by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan could lead to further escalation of the situation, and the Azerbaijani authorities bear the entire responsibility of its consequences,” the statement says.