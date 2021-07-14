Armenian acting PM receives Russia Ambassador

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government is keen to consistently develop the Armenian-Russian allied relations in political, economic, humanitarian and security spheres. According to the Acting Prime Minister, the two countries have a hectic cooperation agenda, which is being actively implemented by the two governments. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the ongoing Armenian-Russian strategic cooperation in the context of regional instability and hailed the key role played by the Russian Federation in ensuring security in the region.

According to Ambassador Kopyrkin, the development of allied relations with Armenia is of paramount importance to Russia as evidenced by the ongoing active dialogue, contacts and interaction between the leaders of the two countries, as well as between government representatives.



The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations, regional developments and other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.