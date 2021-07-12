Eduardo Eurnekian pledges large-scale investments in Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted national hero of Armenia, Argentinean-Armenian businessman, philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian.

In his speech, Nikol Pashinyan note, in part: “I’m glad for our recurrent meeting. Your visit, such meetings are always important, because you are one of the important investors in the Republic of Armenia, in particular, one of the most important Diaspora investors in the Republic of Armenia,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said as he welcomed Mr. Eurnekian.

“Our country has gone through very difficult trials. Just a few days ago, in the June 20 elections, our government reaffirmed its mandate under the slogan “There is a future.” And I hope that your agenda is aimed at restoring the economic optimism of our country and faith in the future. We value your personal role here a lot,” he added.

In his turn, Eduardo Eurnekian congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of the “Civil Contract” party in the elections. “Mr. Prime Minister, I am very moved by your words. Unfortunately, the pandemic has changed the agenda of all of us in terms of time, space and flights, but it seems that we are already overcoming it.”

“Mr. Prime Minister, I did not want it to be long, I wanted to come as soon as possible, to congratulate you on your victory, because it is very important, we supported your victory from the beginning,” Mr. Eurnekian said.

“We invest in different spheres in Armenia. And we tend to continue to make large-scale investments in Armenia. We are currently negotiating with a bank. We see a good growth in the tourism sector in Armenia, and fortunately, we will soon offer a new investment in the airport construction sector. My cousin Martin, who is currently in charge of all this, will be coming to Armenia very soon to contact the person you will, of course, discuss to discuss the investment plan,” he said.

“We should be very pleased with the developments in the wine and viticulture sector in Armenia that we have been able to predict, invest in and reform. Fortunately, today these wines are widespread throughout Europe,” the businessman noted.

Nikol Pashinyan and Eduardo Eurnekian discussed the programs implemented by “Armenia International Airports” CJSC in Armenia. In particular, they touched upon issues related to the development, improvement of infrastructure, renovation and further operation of Yerevan’s “Zvartnots” and Gyumri’s “Shirak” airports, which were given to the company for concession management. The interlocutors also exchanged views on other business programs planned by companies owned by Eduardo Eurnekian in Armenia in the near future.