Non-scheduled flights from Armenia to France, the Netherlands and Germany

From July 23 to September 25, ALK Airlines will operate non-scheduled flights on the routes Yerevan-Lyon (France) -Yerevan, Yerevan- Eindhoven (Netherlands) -Yerevan and Yerevan-Hamburg (Germany) -Yerevan, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC reports.

The flights will be operated once a week. Flights to Lyon will be operated on Thursdays. The flights to Eindhoven and Hamburg will be operated on Fridays and Saturdays, respectively.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, it is necessary to contact the airline.