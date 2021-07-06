Eurowings to offer flights between Yerevan and Cologne

From 6 August 2021 German low-cost airline Eurowings will start operating flights on the route Cologne -Yerevan- Cologne, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC reports.
The flights will be operated once a week, every Friday.
For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, it is necessary to contact the airline.
