Eurowings to offer flights between Yerevan and Cologne

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 6, 2021, 15:06
From 6 August 2021 German low-cost airline Eurowings will start operating flights on the route Cologne -Yerevan- Cologne, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC reports.

The flights will be operated once a week, every Friday.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, it is necessary to contact the airline.

