Armenian referees to officiate UEFA Europa Conference League matches

July 6, 2021, 13:13
Armenian referees will officiate the UEFA Europa Conference League matches that kick off on July 6.

The following matches of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round will be officiated by Armenian referees:

July 8, Luxembourg

Racing FC Union Letzebuerg (Luxembourg) – Breidablik (Iceland)
Referee: Henrik Nalbandyan
Assistant referees: Atom Sevgulyan, Artur Gdlyan
Fourth official: Artem Gasparyan

July 8, Parnu

Paide Linnameeskond (Estonia) – KS Slask Wroclaw (Poland)
Referee: Ashot Ghaltakhchyan
Assistant referees: Mesrop Ghazaryan, Erik Arevshatyan
Fourth official: Zaven Hovhannisyan

