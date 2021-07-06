Armenia to Increase Iran Flights

Armenia plans to increase its nine flights to Iran per week to 11 as of next week, the Financial Tribune quotes the spokesperson of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization as saying.

“Currently, Aircompany Armenia has two weekly Yerevan-Tehran flights and Armenia Airways has five Yerevan-Tehran and two Yerevan-Tabriz flights per week,” Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said.

The official noted that Armenia Airlines plans to add two more flights a week to its routes after which the number of weekly flights between Iran and Armenia will increase to 11.

“All these trips are operated by Armenian airlines and fleet,” the spokesperson said.