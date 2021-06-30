None of the parties interested in continuation of the crisis in Nagorno Karabakh – Putin

None of the parties is interested in further development of the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

“Russia has played a certain role in resolving a very serious crisis [in Nagorno-Karabakh]. And no one is interested in its development – neither Azerbaijan, nor Armenia, nor the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.

“If we all live peacefully, we will create conditions for improving people’s lives, and not only in the field of security, but also in the current conditions. I mean the normal living of families, I mean economic development, social development, which, of course, the people living in Karabakh need to the highest degree. Because it is impossible to live all the time in anxiety that an armed conflict will resume, we perfectly understand this. So, the leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan understand this,” the Russian President stated.