Armenia Alliance pledges to “restore trust” in parliamentary opposition

Armenia Alliance will restore public trust in the parliamentary opposition, leader of the alliance, Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan said at the first general assembly following the June 20 elections.

“We have become parliamentary opposition and have an opportunity to realize at least part of our goals. This is an important toolkit and we are going to make use of it,” Kocharyan said.

He said the political crisis the snap elections were called to solve is still there, and added that the Armenia Alliance is the force that will fight to completely overcome it.

“The Armenia Alliance has become an institutional radical opposition and will make use of all opportunities granted by the legislation of the Republics of Armenia. Furthermore, we are going to restore public trust in parliamentary opposition,” Kocharyan said.

Robert Kocharyan predicts new parliamentary elections in 1.5 years.