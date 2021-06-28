Armenia to introduce VAR system by 2022

Armenia has started the process of introducing VAR system in the country, President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Armen Melikbekyan said at the 21st regular assembly of the FFA.

The role of the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) is to assist the referee to determine whether there was an infringement that means a goal should not be awarded. As the ball has crossed the line, play is interrupted so there is no direct impact on the game.

“This is an important step, which should help our referees performs on a higher level. The introduction of the system will take 8-10 months and we hope to test the system during the Armenian league matches in 2022,” Melikbekyan said.

He added that the process is rather complex and is not only connected with the acquisition of technical supplies, but also the training of referees.

The FFA Chairman said the VAR system will undoubtedly help improve the championship, and a vivid proof of this are the Euro-2020 matches we are currently watching.