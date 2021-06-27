Armenia reports sporadic shooting from Azerbaijani side

The Armenian side has denied shelling the Azerbaijani positions near the border areas of Gegharkunik province.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan is spreading yet another misinformation about the shelling of the Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian Armed Forces in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border section of Gegharkunik region for several hours,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Ministry said the Armenian Armed Forces have not opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions. Moreover, it said, “during the period mentioned in the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani side fired irregular shots, to which the Armenian side did not respond.”