Armenia extends ban on import of Turkish goods for another six months

Armenia will extend the ban on import of Turkish goods for another six months. The relevant decision was made at the government sitting today.

“The ban on the import of goods of Turkish origin not only imposes an economic sanction on Turkey, but also suspends the financial flows to the Turkish state treasury from Armenian sources for security reasons,” Vahan Kerobyan said at the cabinet meeting.

At the same time, he said, the penetration of various dangers through the import of final consumer goods from a hostile country is prevented.

The six-month ban was introduced on December 31 was to expire on July 1.