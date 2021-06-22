Levon Aronian to represent Armenia at FIDE World Cup

Grandmaster Levon Aronian will represent Armenia at the FIDE World Cup.

Armenia will have four other participants in the World Cup: Hayk M. Martirosyan, Shant Sargsyan, Hovhannes Gabuzyan and Gabriel Sargissian.

The tournament will take place in Sochi from July 10 to August 8. The prize fund is $1,892,500.

These top-rated event is part of the World Chess Championship cycles. The two finalists of the open event will qualify for the 2022 FIDE Candidates Tournament..

The rating favourites of the open event are the current World Champion Magnus Carlsen (representing Norway, rated 2847 in the June 1st list), Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2820), Levon Aronian (Armenia, 2781), Anish Giri (Netherlands, 2780), Alexander Grischuk (Russia, 2776), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan, 2770), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France, 2760), Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 2759), Leinier Dominguez (USA, 2758), Sergey Karjakin (Russia, 2757), alongside many other well-known chess players from all over the world.