Armenia international Norberto Briasco joins Argentina Champions Boca Juniors

Armenia international Norberto Briasco Balekian has joined Argentina Champion Boca Juniors. Briasco and Argentine midfielder Esteban Rolón were presented at the club’s press conference on Thursday.

Briasco said: “I want to thank the President and all the people of the club for the welcome.”

“It is a dream to wear this shirt. Everything I did was to play in Boca and thank God it was possible for me. I am very happy, I hope to start as soon as possible and enjoy what this club is,” the forward said.

Born in Argentina to an Armenian mother, Norberto Briasco has represented Armenia internationally since 2018. He made his international debut in a 0–0 friendly draw with Estonia on 24 March 2018.

He previously played for Argentine side Huracán and made his debut in a 1–0 away defeat against Godoy Cruz after coming on as a substitute at the 75th minute in place of Mauro Bogado.

Norberto scored his first continental goal in the return game in Buenos Aires, a 4–0 win that saw Huracán go through to the next round.



