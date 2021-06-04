Universal Postal Union declines to register Azerbaijani stamps promoting xenophobia against Armenians

The Universal Postal Union (UPU) has decided not to register the “Azerbaijan 2020” postage stamps issued by Azerbaijan in their database, as those stamps contradict the relevant provisions of the Union Convention and Code of Conduct, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry informs.



The Union has asked Azerbaijan to reconsider issuing the stamps.



Following the military aggression against Artsakh unleased by Azerbaijan in 2020, the Ministry of High Technologies of Armenia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent letters to the Union drawing attention to “obvious hatred and xenophobia against Armenians” in the postage stamps issued by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.



The leadership of the Universal Postal Union informed the Armenian side about their about-stated decision.