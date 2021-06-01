Fly Egypt to start Hurghada-Yerevan flights

Fly Egypt” air company will start operating flights on the route Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC informs.

The flights resume from June 1st, and will be operated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan-Sharm El Sheikh flights are operated on Thursdays and Sundays. It is planned to increase the frequency of flights in the future.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, it’s necessary to contact the airline.