Artak Beglaryan appointed State Minister of Artsakh

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree dismissing Grigory Martirosyan from the post of State Minister, Minister of Finance, according to his application.



Artak Beglaryan has been appointed State Minister, resigning from the post of Chief of Staff of the President.

By another decree of the President of the Republic, a change was made in the structure of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh, according to which the Minister of Finance will no longer exercise the powers of the State Minister.



By the decree signed by the President of the country, the State Minister will coordinate the activities of the following ministers:



1) Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration

2) Minister of Health

3) Minister of Justice

4) Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports