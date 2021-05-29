Liberty Square in Nicosia lights up in “Armenian colors” on Republic Day

The Liberty Square in Nicosia, Cyprus, lit up in colors of the Armenian flag as Armenians worldwide celebrated the 103rd anniversary of establishment of the First Republic on May 28.

Images depicting the Armenian flag, the coat of arms, as well as excerpts from Armenian history were projected on the buildings on Nicosia’s main square.

The initiative came from the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus.

The Eleftheria square (Liberty Square) is the main square in central Nicosia. The square is usually the focus of various profile activities in the capital. Examples include advertising promotions, political rallies and meetings.

Photos by Garen Kazandjian