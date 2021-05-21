Armenian soldier killed in road accident

Private of the Armenian Armed Forces Arman Hambaryan died as the armored personnel carrier of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense drove out of the roadway and rolled about 100 meters into the gorge.

The incident took place at around 7 pm on May 20 as the servicemen were traveling from the permanent location to the area of deployment.

An investigation into the details of the case is under way.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and expresses support to Arman Hambaryan’s family and friends.