Armenian priest injured in attack by Jewish youth in Jerusalem

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem has strongly condemned the attack by Jewish youths on Rev. Fr. Arbak Sarukhanyan on his way to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem.

Fr. Hovnan Baghdasaryan, Chancellor at Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem says Father Arbak was injured in the attack. He was rushed to hospital and was discharged after receiving the necessary treatment.



The Patriarchate lodged a formal complaint with the police, after which three of the attackers were arrested.



The Patriarchate demands that the police conduct a fair investigation and punish the perpetrators in compliance with the law, in order to avoid a recurrence of such incidents in the future.