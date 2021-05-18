Armenia files complaint with European Court over Turkey’s role in Artsakh war

The Government of the Republic of Armenia has submitted an Inter-State Application against Turkey with the European Court of Human Rights.

The case concerns the respondent State’s role in the recent armed hostilities between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, which took place between 27 September and 10 November 2020 (the date of entry into force of a ceasefire agreement).

The Armenian Government claims that during the 44-day war Turkey violated the right to life, prohibition of torture and inhuman treatment, the right to liberty, the right to property, the right to personal and family life, as well as a number of other Convention rights of the population of Artsakh and Armenia.

The Government has submitted extensive evidence with regard to the recruitment and transfer of Syrian mercenaries by Turkey to the Republic of Azerbaijan, evidence regarding the supply of military equipment, weapons and ammunition to the Azerbaijani army, as well as other evidence on its involvement to the war.

Previously, on 4 October 2020 the Court received a request for an interim measure introduced by Armenia against Turkey in relation to the above inter-State case. On 6 October 2020 the Court, applying Rule 39 of the Rules of Court for a second time in relation to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, called on all States directly or indirectly involved in the conflict, including Turkey, to refrain from actions that would contribute to breaches of the Convention rights of civilians and to respect their obligations under the Convention.