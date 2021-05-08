Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan posthumously named National Hero of Armenia

According to a decree signed by President Armen Sarkissian, Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (also known as Commandos) was posthumously awarded the Order of Motherland for his exceptional services in the establishment and development of the Armed Forces, the establishment, defense and security of the homeland.

The Order of Motherland is awarded for exceptional services of nationwide importance rendered to the Republic of Armenia in the spheres of the defense of the state and strengthening of law and order, as well as for creation of significant national values.

The recipient of the Order is considered a National Hero of Armenia.