Acting PM hands over Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s Order of Motherland to his son

Through the mediation of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Major General Artush Hovhannes Tadevosyan (Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, Commandos) was posthumously awarded the Order of the Motherland of the Republic of Armenia for outstanding services in the establishment and development of teh Armed Forces, defense and security of the Republic of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan handed it over to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s son Hayk Ter-Tadevosyan.

“Dear Mr. Ter-Tadosyan, I consider today’s occasion very important; I am sorry that I am handing over this highest title not to Commandos personally, but to you. It’s very unfortunate that we are delivering this worthy award in a slightly different environment than we would like to. Nevertheless, I think this is a very strong and worthy tribute of respect and appreciation not only to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, but also to all our compatriots dedicated to the Artsakh liberation war and the defense of the Homeland in general,” the acting PM said.

“My word of appreciation, our tribute is to all the martyrs who died for the Motherland, all the soldiers, freedom fighters, volunteers who defended the Homeland, to all our citizens and compatriots who worked for the Motherland,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

On behalf of his family, Hayk Ter-Tadevosyan expressed gratitude for the high award. “This high title, which was awarded to my father, will be one of the symbols of our future victories. It is a great symbol for our youth,” he said.