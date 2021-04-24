New Zealand government fails to recognize Armenian Genocide as Foreign Minister challenged on national TV

Newshub has covered the New Zealand Government’s failure to recognise the Armenian Genocide, featuring Armenian National Committee of New Zealand (ANC-NZ) members Maria Armoudian and Yvette Kelly, as well as a probing interview with Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Author James Robins also pours ice over the contested Ataturk quote, which features the genocidal dictator apparently comforting the martyred ANZACs in Gallipoli during WWI.

Minister Mahuta is asked by the journalist to view the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek genocides through her “indigenous lens”, which she fails to do.

ANC-NZ Chairperson Hoory Yeldizian said the Armenian-New Zealand community was disappointed with Wellington’s position, which appeases genocide denial in support of a foreign dictatorship instead of justice.

“We are appalled by the New Zealand Government’s indifference on this issue, and will continue to advocate until the Ardern Administration catches up to the rest of the world and well-meaning Kiwis on this critical issue of human rights,” Yeldizian said.

In the lead-up to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ANC-NZ had appealed to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to recognize 1915 as genocides.