Colorado Governor Jared Polis commemorates Armenian Genocide

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 24, 2021, 18:24
Less than a minute

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has commemorated the 106th anniversary of the commencement of the Armenian Genocide and fall 2020 Armenian losses in Artsakh.

