Armenia’s Gor Minasyan and Varazdat Lalayan won silver and bronze medals at the European Weightlifting Championships held in Moscow, Russia.

In the +109 kg weight category, Minasyan was the second with the combined result of 464 kg in the snatch and clean and jerk.

Lalayan won a bronze medal with a result of 445 kg.

Georgian Lasha Talakhadze (485 kg) became the champion in the weight category.