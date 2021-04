According to the government decision, Hayk Chobanyan has been dismissed from the post of Governor of Tavush province.

“Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arsahkyan is leaving the post and will be replaced by Hayk Chobanyan,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the cabinet meeting today.

He thanked Mr. Arshakyan for his work, noting that “he created the Ministry from the scratch.”

He wished success to Mr. Chobanyan in his capacity as High-tech Minister.