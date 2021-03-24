City of Oxford, Ohio recognizes Artsakh

Oxford, Ohio Mayor Mike Smith together with Councilmember Glenn Ellerbe recognized Artsakh with a resolution on February 2, 2021, at the request of Andrew Devedjian and Teresa Aniev – two determined Armenian American students at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, reported the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER).

Ohio, which is the home to nearly 14,000 Armenian Americans, has seen the support of city, state and federal support for Artsakh including the introduction of HR367 — a resolution former Ohio State Representative J. Todd Smith introduced in the Ohio State Legislature in 2020.

Last week, U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) co-signed Senator Robert Menendez’s letter to President Biden urging him to recognize the Armenian Genocide on the executive level.

“Teresa and I had a simple mantra during our work; two Armenians can create a new Armenia. There is nothing extraordinary about what we did. We are just two Armenians who saw it as our sacred duty to fight for justice. Every single Armenian has the ability to accomplish this work. If a small town in rural Ohio can recognize the Republic of Artsakh, it can happen anywhere,” said Andrew Devedjian.